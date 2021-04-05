BELOIT
Beloit Health System will offer vaccination clinics Wednesday through Friday, April 7-9, in the Beloit Memorial Hospital auditorium, 1969 W. Hart Road.
Health care workers will administer the Moderna vaccine to patients ages 18 and older by appointment only, according to a news release.
Clinic times and dates are:
- 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 9.
Additional vaccination clinic dates will be announced soon.
Established Beloit Health System patients should request appointments using the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth.
Residents can also schedule an appointment by calling the vaccine line at 608-364-5663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To check your vaccine eligibility, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.
The health system advises residents to continue wearing masks, social distance, avoid group gatherings and frequently wash their hands.