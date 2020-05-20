BELOIT

More than 1,500 COVID-19 tests have been administered at two public Beloit testing facilities since Friday.

At least 30 tests have come back positive, city of Beloit spokeswoman Sarah Millard told the Beloit Daily News, although she said Friday’s results were still being tabulated.

Those who want to be tested can visit Krueger Park or Telfer Park on Thursday and Friday. The sites are open to all Wisconsin residents who are symptomatic or believe they have been exposed to the disease.

Capt. Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard said the number of tests being performed in Beloit is about what would be expected for a community of its size.

Operations have gone smoothly. National Guard teams have been testing statewide since March and have made the process quick and efficient, Trovato said.

People who are tested in Beloit can expect results in three to seven days, he said. He did not know whether cases from the Beloit testing facilities have been factored into Rock County’s case data.

Rock County has reported 452 cases of COVID-19. Fourteen people have died.

Seventy-four people with probable cases have reported symptoms but have not been tested or had tests come back inconclusive.

In Rock County, 80 people have recovered from the disease.

The process for testing at the Beloit sites is simple, Trovato said. The test itself takes about 10 to 20 seconds. Wait times vary.

Tests given at the sites are less invasive than the tests most people have seen or heard about, Trovato said. The National Guard uses smaller swabs than ones used in early testing, he said.

Krueger Park has seen less traffic than Telfer Park. About 100 more tests were performed Tuesday at Telfer Park than at Krueger Park, Trovato said.