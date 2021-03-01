More people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, and local and state officials are trying to beef up their resources that help connect people to doses.
As of Monday, these groups are eligible for vaccines:
- Educators and child care workers.
- People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
- 911 operators.
- Public transit workers.
- Utility and communications infrastructure workers.
- Food supply chain workers.
- Nonfrontline health care workers.
- Congregate living facility staff and residents.
The Rock County Public Health Department has opened up an online registration form for people in the March 1 eligibility groups. Health department officials will help link people on the list to vaccine providers, including the state’s community vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College.
The registration form can be found at the health department’s website, co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
People ages 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, and residents and staff of nursing homes remain eligible for the vaccine.
Those who are eligible and looking for a vaccine provider can use a new online tool from the state Department of Health Services: a state map pinpointing specific providers by address and how broadly accessible the vaccinator’s supply is.
It is currently unclear when some local health care centers will begin offering vaccine to groups that became eligible Monday.
Vaccinating the 65-and-older population remains a significant effort statewide. Just more than half of seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data.
In Rock County, about 53% of the estimated 29,000 people ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to county data.
Department of Health Services officials have said the state expects to see an increase in vaccine supply in coming weeks.
A newly approved vaccine by Johnson and Johnson will help boost supply nationwide. The state is expected to receive its first shipment of 47,000 Johnson and Johnson doses next week, according to a news release from the state health department.
Vaccinators should continue to prioritize 65-and-older patients and should consider using increases in supply to vaccinate new groups, state officials said.
Rock County health department officials said the county is a bit ahead of schedule with March 1 eligible vaccinations because some providers began vaccinating school district employees in January.
Remaining educators and child care workers will be the top priority in the March 1 eligibility group, county health officials said last week.
Brian Becker, assistant director of the Rock County 911 Communications Center, said about half of 911 operators were vaccinated before the March 1 eligibility date.
Some 911 operators were vaccinated early on when local providers had extra supply that they needed to distribute before it expired, Becker said. They received doses at the same time that some law enforcement officers were vaccinated, he said.
Those opportunities ended once eligibility guidelines became more solidified, he said.
Janesville officials in the public works and transit divisions said internal efforts are underway to determine which transit and utility workers are eligible for the vaccine.
Human Resources Director Sue Musick said the city plans to partner with SSM Health’s Dean Clinic to vaccinate workers when vaccine is available for them.
These locations offer COVID-19 vaccine to some or all eligible groups. All locations offer vaccine by appointment only.