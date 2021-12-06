As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus arrives in Wisconsin, the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Rock County, more than tripling in a month’s time.
Cases have been trending upward since Nov. 3 when there were 572 active cases. As of Friday, there were 1,781 active cases. It was the latest data available Sunday from the Rock County Public Health Department.
To date, one case of the omicron variant has been identified in a specimen from a Milwaukee County resident with recent travel history to South Africa. The person was fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose. The person reported mild symptoms, and no hospitalization was required, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November, though it is thought to have been spreading globally before being identified, and has been found in more than a dozen U.S. states.
“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”
There were 88 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and no deaths Friday. To date, a total of 22,234 cases and 232 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
There were 20,221 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19.
There were 40 people hospitalized in the county as of Friday, up from 26 on Nov. 25.
The case rate is 509 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 61.2% of people eligible to receive the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Friday, the average of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,548. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 24 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 13.1%.
As of Friday, there were 56.2% of the total population of Wisconsin who have completed the vaccine series. The seven-day average of those with COVID-19 who were hospitalized in the state was 1,360, with 12.4% on ventilators. There are 91.7% of hospital beds in the state in use and 95.5% of ICU beds in use. There are 26% of the state’s ventilators in use.
Everyone age 5 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 5 to 17 get Pfizer vaccines, while individuals age 18 and older can pick Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for their first vaccine or booster shot. Those receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card to the appointment.
Free flu shots will be available and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. All vaccines are given by appointment only. Register at wchd.org.
The following vaccination clinics will soon be held in Walworth County, according to its Division of Public Health:
- Monday, Dec. 6, noon to 6 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County NN, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3 to 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11, Pfizer first and second doses for age 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Thursday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11, Pfizer first and second doses for ages 12-plus, and Johnson & Johnson.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Monday, Dec. 27, noon to 6 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Tuesday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29, 3 to 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for age 5 to 11.