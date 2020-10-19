JANESVILLE

Another Janesville public school has closed its doors and gone to online lessons, the school district announced Monday.

Jefferson Elementary School will be the latest school to suspend in-person instruction, starting Wednesday and continuing at least through Oct. 30.

Too many staff members are quarantining themselves after being identified as a close contacts of others who tested positive for the coronavirus that the school doesn’t have enough staff for face-to-face instruction, according to the news release.

Jefferson students were sent home Monday with their iPads and charging cords. No school will be held Tuesday.

Parents of students who were not at school Monday are asked to call 608-743-6600 to make arrangements to pick up the equipment.

School and county health officials will reevaluate the closure Oct. 30, according to the release.

Information about the the online instruction schedule will be sent to families Monday or Tuesday.

Parent-teacher conferences for Jefferson families scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 will be be done virtually or by telephone. Teachers will be contacting families with details.

Friday, Oct. 23, is a non-school day across the district.

During this period of online instruction, Jefferson lunch and breakfast will be available free for curbside pickup at the school starting Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is in addition to the meal pickup locations established at Edison, Franklin and Marshall middle schools.

No meals will be available this Thursday and Friday because of parent/teacher conferences.

Harrison Elementary School closed and turned to online lessons starting Monday and continuing through at least Oct. 30.

Craig High School and Adams and Roosevelt elementary schools went virtual earlier this year but have returned to face-to-face education.

Craig and Parker high schools have since switched to a schedule in which students are in school every other day and learn online on the intervening days.

The school district “thanks the community for their flexibility, patience and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the news release states.