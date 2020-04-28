ELKHORN

Walworth County has seen another rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, jumping from 140 reported Monday to 158 in the county’s latest update shared Tuesday afternoon.

County health officials on Monday said the increase seen over the weekend—from 116 on Friday’s update—are linked to increased testing following recent outbreaks at facilities in the county.

There are 100 patients isolating themselves at their homes, while four are hospitalized.

The county has seen 46 patients recover, up from 41 in Monday’s update.

The death toll remains at eight, all of whom were older than 65. Five of the eight were older than 80.

All had preexisting medical conditions.