JANESVILLE

As I turned off the faucet after washing my hands in the bathroom, it was quiet.

Too quiet.

Then I heard the giggling. Mischievous 5-year-old twin boy laughter.

As I turned the door handle, I realized I was trapped. My sons, Quinn and Levi, had secretly blockaded the door with baskets full of clean clothing. To strengthen their barricade, they’d piled on several cloth crates full of building blocks, plastic robots and wooden trains.

The boys stood outside the bathroom, laughing—challenging me to try to come out. I could not budge the door.

I've been trying to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis. I had just 15 minutes to file a news story to meet my deadline, and being trapped in the bathroom didn't help. My wife, Melissa, a public school speech therapist, was in another room, tied up with a work teleconference and scrambling to meet her own deadlines.

The kids had assumed control. Once again.

This is how “work from home” operates in these days of COVID-19.

At home, we’re supposed to be relatively insulated from a disease that we’re told is hiding in plain sight and could indiscriminately kill us. Safer is better. OK, fine. But how are our minds doing?

I’ve been desperate enough a few times to turn to online advice from well-meaning national experts. How do two working parents stay afloat in their full-time jobs while caring for two homebound 5-year-olds? We’re talking about little boys who recently sneaked outside, very near the street, to hunt “giant earthworms.”

One expert guy, Marquette University psychologist Douglas Woods, recently offered tips for families trying to work through a pandemic.

Melissa needs that advice, too, as she works alongside me, patiently corralling our two young worm hunters. She’s doing so while chained to a computer, sighing shaky breaths as she tries to deliver individual (and virtual) speech therapy sessions to dozens of elementary school students. She's doing so from the not-very-comfy confines of the dining room table.

Woods says we shouldn’t work from the dinner table. That table is fine for "household" routines, he says, but it might be a bad spot to do actual work. He suggests we find a space that’s removed from our usual domestic rhythms, an island of inactivity where we usually never go.

In our house, that spot is the one tidy corner of our toy-strewn basement that's dominated by a huge, mid-20th-century Steelcase desk. That spot has become my “office.”

Weighing the online advice of Corinn Cross, a California pediatrician and American Academy of Pediatrics spokeswoman, Melissa and I have tried to break up our daily work with activities that involve our kids. Outdoors.

The other day, Levi, Quinn and I built mixed-media sculpture out of firewood and river stones the boys have strewn all over the backyard. Building a sculpture thrilled the boys (and doubled as their day's art education?). The break made me feel refreshed and more creative. Later that day, I actually met a news deadline.

Melissa has been wishy-washy about the plywood desk I’ve offered to build her in the spare room. It's mainly because she wants to be able to watch the boys play outside. You can’t cordon yourself off too much.

Along with the love, the care, the human attention that kids (and yes, adults) need from each other right now, there are constant tribulations.

“Dad! DAD! Does a cat say 'meow' or 'weow'?"

Twin brothers who are 5 and still learning the difference between “m” and “w” are known to debate such things to the point of fisticuffs. And bloody noses can be scary, especially if you’ve never had one before.

Days after my sons’ fistfight over the alphabet, everyone is in one piece. We’re still struggling through this difficult time, but we’ll manage. We’re still healthy.

As I write this, my sons are behind me, screeching. But it’s a happy screech. Or singing. Not sure which.

I’m sitting and looking at the cat drawing Levi colored with purple marker. It’s pinned to the wall above my basement desk. The misspelled catcall, “weow,” reminds me that we’re all learning as we go. Especially right now.

Before long, I’ll be out of this COVID-19 bunker and back in my newsroom. All of this will pass.

But that drawing of Weow the Purple Cat? I'll keep it forever.