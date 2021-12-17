Active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County continue to climb, similar to a spike in November 2020.
As of Thursday, there were 2,338 active cases in the county, up from 572 on Nov. 3.
There were 177 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County on Thursday and no deaths. On Wednesday, 303 new cases were reported. That number was the second highest in one day reported during the pandemic in the county, just three shy of the record 306 cases reported Nov. 15, 2020, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
The most prevalent age group testing positive in Rock County is the 25-to-34-year-old group.
To date, a total of 23,684 cases and 241 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began.
There were 55 people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday.
The case rate is 721 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 61.1% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series and 57.6% of the total population of Wisconsin residents has completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,804. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 27 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 11.7%.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the state was 1,632.
The number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin continues to increase as 93.4% of the state’s hospital beds were in use and 95.7% of ICU beds were in use. There are 60.4% of Wisconsin hospitals at peak capacity.
