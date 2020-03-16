JANESVILLE

Hundreds of Rock County voters are opting to vote by absentee ballot to avoid COVID-19 infection.

The same fear has led elderly poll workers to cancel their participation in the April 7 elections.

The state Elections Board jumped on that bandwagon Monday, saying that most voters should vote by mail through the absentee process.

The Janesville city clerk’s office saw more than 300 requests for absentee ballots between Saturday and Monday morning, a "huge" number, city Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.

"It's all over the state. Everybody is getting requests," said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.

To replace the lost poll workers, Godek said he is asking for help at the polls April 7, especially from students who have been sent home from college.

Tollefson said she is considering a similar appeal. She wants to create a list of people willing to work the polls around the county.

State law requires poll workers to work in the county where they live, but not necessarily in the municipality where they live, Tollefson said.

The problem is that many poll workers are elderly, which puts them at heightened risk for serious complications if they become infected by COVID-19.

The April 7 elections include the presidential preference primaries and a variety of nonpartisan races and referendums, including the state Supreme Court race.

Tollefson urged people who are not registered to vote—including those who need to update their addresses—to register online, if possible, by Wednesday. They can do so at myvote.wi.gov.

To check whether you are registered, see the same website or call your local municipal clerk.

Wednesday is the last day that online registration is allowed. After that, voters can register at their municipal clerk's office through April 2 or at the polls April 7.

Tollefson said coming to the clerk's office to register increases the chances of infection.

"I don’t want any of my clerks to get sick. I need them to run the elections. I need them healthy," Tollefson said.

Postponing the election is not being discussed, Gov. Tony Evers told reporters in a conference call Monday.

The city of Janesville is working to ensure poll workers have protective equipment, and it suggests that voters who come to the polls April 7 bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens, Godek said.

The polls will have pens available, but those who bring their own won’t have to worry about viral transmission from pens that many people might have used, Godek said.

Tollefson said she is considering having tape on the floor of the polls to indicate where people should stand in line so they don't crowd each other.

Absentee ballots can be filled out at home and returned to the local municipal clerk by mail. Details can be seen online at myvote.wi.gov, or call your local clerk.

Godek called the elderly poll workers’ reactions “totally understandable.”

He noted that young people are at a lower risk of complications from infection by the virus if they have no underlying health problems.

“It would be a great help to the city to know we’ve got poll workers in place for this election,” Godek said.

Anyone who wants to work at the Janesville polls can call Godek’s office at 608-755-3070.

Godek and Tollefson are arranging for poll worker training to be done online.

In-person absentee voting is scheduled to start Monday, March 23, at Janesville City Hall for city residents. Godek said he is waiting to see if the state provides any guidance on in-person absentee voting, also called early voting.

Godek said his office will mail absentee ballots Tuesday to those who had asked for them by Monday morning, so they should have their ballots soon, probably by Friday.