The city of Janesville clerk’s office has seen a huge increase in requests for absentee ballots, apparently a response to the coronavirus, and some pollworkers have declined to work the April 7 elections for the same reason.

City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said he is asking for help at the polls on April 7, especially from students who have been sent home from college.

The problem is that many pollworkers are elderly, which puts them at heightened risk for serious complications if they become infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Godek said his office received about 300 requests for absentee ballots between 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday. He said that’s an abnormally large number, in his experience.

The state Elections Board is urging as many people as possible to vote absentee for the April 7 elections.

Those elections include the presidential preference primaries and a variety of nonpartisan races and referendums, including the state Supreme Court race.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson urged people who are not registered to vote--including those who need to update their addresses--to register online, if possible, by Wednesday. They can do so at myvote.wi.gov.

Wednesday is that last day that online registration is allowed. After that, voters can register at their municipal clerk's office through April 2, or at the polls April 7.

Tollefson said coming to the clerk's office to register increases the chances of infection.

"I don’t want any of my clerks to get sick. I need them to run the elections. I need them healthy," Tollefson said.

Gov. Tony Evers told reporters in a conference call Monday that moving the date of the election is not being discussed.

The city of Janesville is working to ensure pollworkers have protective equipment, and it is suggesting that voters who come to the polls April 7 bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens.

The polls will have pens available, but those who bring their own won’t have to worry about viral transmission from public pen use, Godek said.

Godek said his office would be mailing absentee ballots Tuesday to those who had asked for them by Monday morning, so they should have their ballots soon, probably by Friday.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot be sent to them by mail. Absentee ballots can be filled out at home and returned to the local municipal clerk by mail. Details can be seen online at myvote.wi.gov, or call your local clerk.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot through 5 p.m. April 2. To check whether you are registered, go online to myvote.gov.us or call your local municipal clerk.

Godek called the elderly pollworkers’ reactions “totally understandable.”

Godek noted that young people are at a lower risk of complications from infection by the virus if they have no underlying health problems.

“It would be a great help to the city to know we’ve got pollworkers in place for this election,” Godek said.

Anyone who wants to work the polls should call Godek’s office at 608-755-3070. Training will be done in an online streaming class, not in person as is usually done, out of an abundance of caution, Godek said.

“I don’t want to put anybody at a higher risk than necessary,” Godek said.

In-person absentee voting is scheduled to start March 23 at Janesville City Hall, for city residents. Godek said he is waiting to see if the state provides any guidance on in-person absentee voting, also referred to as early voting.

Godek said he was going to attend a webinar by state election officials Monday afternoon regarding concerns about the virus, so more changes could be in the works.

This story will be updated.