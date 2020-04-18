JANESVILLE

City officials are frustrated they didn’t know about a COVID-19 outbreak at Oak Park Place nursing home until they read it in The Gazette, City Manager Mark Freitag said.

Freitag believes the city could have helped the nursing home sooner if Rock County health officials had shared more information.

“I would simply phrase it as a travesty, and I believe it should have never happened,” Freitag said.

As of Friday, 11 residents and three staff members at Oak Park Place have tested positive for COVID-19, said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the Rock County Public Health Department.

Two residents have died.

That is up two positive cases since Monday.

The Rock County Public Health Department was made aware of cases at Oak Park Place on April 1 and declined to identify the facility, heeding the request of the facility’s medical director.

Oak Park Place in a news release on April 6 confirmed one resident had died and four others tested positive.

“We learned about that in the newspaper with the rest of the community,” Freitag said. “That is frustrating.”

“Makes me scratch my head and say, ‘If we had only known, would we have been able to help?’”

City officials could have provided communication to residents, family members and staff; education to residents and staff for improved practices; and personal protective equipment for staff, Freitag said.

Since learning of the outbreak, the city has provided Oak Park Place:

100 surgical masks.

25 splash-resistant surgical masks.

400 sets of gloves.

30 small N95 masks.

60 regular N95 masks.

200 isolation gowns.

25 face shields.

The city’s emergency operations center is now making regular contact with all senior living facilities, Freitag said.

“It is reactionary, unfortunately, but we recognize we did not know about Oak Park Place and we cannot afford that to happen again,” Freitag said.

County health officials are in consistent communication with Oak Park Place and are passing along guidance from the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Quality Assurance, Cordova said.

The division oversees licensing and regulation of facilities that provide health, long-term care, mental health and substance use disorder services.

The state declined to answer questions from The Gazette about what involvement the state has had with Oak Park Place.

“Due to patient privacy and safety concerns, I am unable to comment on specific facilities,” spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said in an email.

“I can tell you, the local public health office in the facility’s jurisdiction follows up with everyone who tests positive, or their guardians, working with each patient to determine who they may have been in contact with to isolate, quarantine, or test when appropriate.”

The state Division of Quality Assurance would do an “unannounced investigation” if it received complaints about a facility, Miller said.

Miller did not say if an investigation will be or has been conducted at Oak Park Place.