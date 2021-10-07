In Rock County, 63.7% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine. Beloit’s vaccination rate of 42.7% of eligible residents lags behind the county rate and most other area communities with the exception of some rural locales.
Higher than the county rate of vaccination is the 64.1% of eligible town of Beloit residents who are vaccinated. A reported 57.8% of eligible Janesville residents, 48% of eligible Clinton residents and 56.4% of eligible Orfordville residents were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6.
The rate of those in Beloit who received at least one dose was higher than the 28.5% of Footville residents who had received one dose and the 36.5% of residents in Sharon in Walworth County who received at least one dose.
On Wednesday, Rock County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 19,022 cases and 200 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
There were 17,949 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 873 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 5.
The case rate is 215 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
The average age of people who have died of COVID-19 in Rock County is 75.9. Of those who died in the county, 37% were female and 63% were male.
As of Monday, the average number of new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,584. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.5%.
As of Oct. 5, the latest data available, there were 1,122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 12.2% of them on ventilators.
In Wisconsin, 90.2% of hospital beds are in use and 93.8% of ICU beds are in use. There are 53.7% of Wisconsin hospitals at their peak capacity and 23.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use.
Of the state’s total population, 54% of residents have completed the vaccine series, or 3,146,992 people.
According to the CDC COVID Tracker website, 186.4 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and 6.37 million people have received a booster shot.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.