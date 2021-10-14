As Rock County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced funds will be made available to promote racial and geographic equity in the state’s COVID-19 response.
DHS was awarded $27 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat inequities related to COVID-19 infection, illness and death, including $9 million dedicated to rural communities. In a separate appropriation, an additional $13 million in funding has been set aside to continue the Vaccine Community Outreach grant program.
In Rock County the percentage of positive cases by race was 84% white, 6% Black, 1% Asian, 1% multiple races and 8% other.
In addition to the 39 cases, Rock County also reported two more COVID-19 deaths. The Rock County Public Health Department stated there will be some additional deaths added to the Rock County total as a result of data cleanup Oct. 9. The additional deaths being reported are people who died over the last several months and don’t reflect recent events or increases in COVID-19-related deaths
To date, a total of 19,301 cases and 214 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began. There were 18,199 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 889 active cases. There were 21 people hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday.
The case rate is 226 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.2% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,318. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 18, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.3%.
As of Tuesday, the latest data available, there were 1,147 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 11.7% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 90.8% of the hospital beds are in use, and 93.8% of ICU beds are in use, according to DHS data.
A total of 54.5% of the Wisconsin population has completed the vaccine series, or 3,172,673 people.
