Human error by a contractor delivering pool chemicals was behind a hazardous materials incident Wednesday at the Beloit College Powerhouse, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
The incident resulted in three people being treated for injuries related to a toxic gas cloud that filled the student union facility at 850 Pleasant St. at around 9:39 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire department said a driver delivering pool chemicals from Rockford, Illinois-based Viking Chemical Company switched the muriatic and chlorine chemical lines, which resulted in a hazardous gas plume forming at the facility. The Powerhouse student center was evacuated, and the Janesville Fire Department’s hazardous materials team was called to monitor air quality during the incident.
A Beloit Fire Department spokesperson said Thursday that no citations were issued in the incident.
Beloit College’s interim chief communications officer Elizabeth Conlisk on Thursday said the college was “continuing to vent the building.”
“We fully expect the Powerhouse will be open at 7 a.m (today) with all services available,” Conlisk said.
Two people needing treatment were transported to a local hospital and a third person was able to get to the hospital on their own, according to Beloit Fire Department Capt. Mike Rosario, who served as the incident commander.
Conlisk said those injured were not Beloit College students.
Beloit Health System said it was involved in treating people who were exposed during the incident.
