JANESVILLE
On Thursday, July 1, there will be a blood drive at SSM Health Saint Mary’s Hospital - Janesville at 3400 E. Racine St. The blood drive will run 1-6 p.m. at the hospital. The drive had 30 donors lined up as of Wednesday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
On Thursday, July 1, there will be a blood drive at SSM Health Saint Mary’s Hospital - Janesville at 3400 E. Racine St. The blood drive will run 1-6 p.m. at the hospital. The drive had 30 donors lined up as of Wednesday.