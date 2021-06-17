BELOIT
A small number of patients have received treatment for acute respiratory symptoms related to the Chemtool fire in Rockton, Illinois, according to a Beloit Health System pulmonologist.
Dr. Joseph Kittah said the health system has treated “under a dozen” patients who came in seeking treatment for respiratory symptoms believed to be caused by the smoke plume from the massive fire that is still smoldering on Prairie Hill Road in Rockton.
“These are patients with known chronic lung disease,” Kittah said. “They have presented with acute respiratory issues, and the patients lived close to the site of the incident.”
Patients were treated with inhalation therapy and steroids, Kittah said.