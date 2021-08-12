Aaron Holzmueller, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, recently broke the national USA Adaptive Track and Field record for the 800-meter run, shattering the previous record for his age group by more than a minute.
Running has done a lot for one rising Beloit College senior with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. Aaron Holzmueller's sport has propelled him into the national spotlight and helped him put off more traditional physical therapy.
He broke the national USA Adaptive Track and Field record for the 800-meter run May 8, shattering the previous record for his age group by more than a minute, in a meet at Lawrence University in Appleton. Beloit College's sports information director learned June 21 that USA Adaptive Sports had accepted his record-setting time.
Holzmueller has been an avid runner for years, setting national records in the 400 meters and 1,500 meters in his age group.
He has been a member of the Beloit College cross country and track and field teams for the past three years, where he challenges himself against competitors who do not have his physical conditions.
“I show up at practice and work hard like anyone else on the team,” he said.
Holzmueller grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where he started running with his father and brother at age 10. He enjoyed having an activity to share with them, and it helped alleviate some of his symptoms.
“It improves my flexibility. If I stretch at the end of the day, it will be noticeably less tight,” Holzmueller said. “It gives me an outlet that I can use if I’m upset.”
Holzmueller said he selected Beloit College because of the positive experience he had after a visit to the campus.
“I visited and met with people, and I really seemed to like them,” he said.
He is studying sociology, is in the National Senior Honor Society and a fraternity.
He said he has to work harder than other athletes because one side of his body is weaker than the other and he has had some issues with balance.
“I’ve fallen during races or practices a lot,” he said.
Although he’s not quite sure what career path he wants to take yet, he is interested in the Paralympics, which are held every four years in the weeks following the Olympic Games and in the same city where that year's Games are.
Although the 800-meter run for Holzmueller’s age group is not currently a Paralympic event, it is on the watch list for inclusion in Paris in 2024.
After college, Holzmueller hopes to venture into inclusion and equality and continue to inspire others as an athlete and person.
