The only thing 84-year-old Katie Harrington hasn’t done since having an aortic valve replacement is mow her lawn with the push mower.
Katie and her husband, Paul Harrington, typically fight over who gets to use the push mower, she said. Neither of them enjoy sitting still.
Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, the couple would have been gearing up for a hiking trip across Montana less than a month after Katie’s surgery.
Katie was one of the first three patients to have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
The hospital hosted its first round of the surgeries, including Katie’s, on June 3, said John Snider, cardiac surgeon.
The procedure allows people in need of aortic valve replacement to avoid open heart surgery and be in and out of the hospital within 24 hours, Snider said.
Here’s how it works.
The medical team inserts a catheter through the leg or chest and guides a new valve to the heart with help from a stent.
Once the stent reaches the aortic valve, the stent is inflated, crushing the old valve and leaving behind the new valve made of cow heart tissue, Snider said.
Snider and Gene Gulliver, interventional cardiologist, have been working for about three years to offer the minimally invasive surgery in Janesville, they said.
It became a reality after Mercyhealth opened its new hybrid operating suite early this year, Snider said.
The hybrid suite allows for a catheter lab and operating room in the same space.
If there is a complication with the valve replacement during surgery, doctors could pivot to open heart surgery right away, Snider said.
Some patients might still benefit from open heart surgery, Snider said.
For example, open heart surgery allows doctors to replace the valve with a mechanical valve, which is expected to last longer than a valve made from cow tissue, making it ideal for younger patients, Snider said.
But for older patients, the transcatheter procedure is beneficial because it allows for quick recovery, Gulliver said.
Aortic valve stenosis is often caused by old age or genetics, Gulliver said.
The aging baby boomer population has caused a greater demand for aortic valve replacements, Snider said.
Katie said many of her friends were “flabbergasted” to hear she needed heart surgery because of her active life.
Katie makes it a goal to walk a reasonable distance every day.
“I try not to sulk because then I get used to it,” Katie said.
Katie spent less than 24 hours in the hospital after her surgery, she said. The biggest surprise to her was how fast it went.
Hospital staff and doctors put her at ease about the procedure, and she had no reservations about being one of the first Janesville patients, she said.
At 84 years old, Katie still cross country skis, goes snowshoeing, rides her bike, mows her lawn and tends to her garden.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, she has tried to reach out to as many of her friends as possible so nobody feels lonely, she said.
A friend who was in the hospital recently told Katie that Katie inspired her.
The notion even weeks later caused Katie to crack a smile.