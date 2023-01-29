JANESVILLE _- Janesville’s Lincoln-Tallman House was the home of a prominent family in the 1850s, whom a team of ghost hunters who visited Saturday speculate may have never left.
HauntedUS team members at the house on Saturday reported hearing piano music, saw shadows peaking over ledges and heard footsteps going up and down stairs.
Brandon Rugzie is the founder of the website hauntedus.com and leader of the HauntedUS ghost hunting team. The website shares the ghost stories and history of the buildings the team travels around the United States to investigate.
Rugzie, accompanied by a local writer and a team of ghost hunters, visited the Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N Jackson St., in Janesville, on Saturday to see how much more it might contain, beyond historical artifacts and its claim to fame, that Abraham Lincoln once slept there.
Mitch Goth grew up in Janesville. As the head writer for HauntedUS, he composes every story posted on the hauntedus.com website. He catalogs everything from a site’s history to suspected ghost sightings there.
Lincoln-Tallman House history
Lincoln-Tallman House was built in 1855 by William Tallman, a lawyer and abolitionist from New York. His home in New York was a station on the Underground Railroad. His Janesville home was also allegedly a place for escaped slaves to pass, although that has never definitively been confirmed.
Abraham Lincoln visited in October 1859, the year before he was elected president. The story goes that he was giving a speech in Beloit and William Tallman begged him to give the speech in Janesville and invited him to spend the night.
Years later, the last remaining member of the Tallman family donated the house to the city of Janesville in 1950 with the condition that it be operated as a museum. The house is now run by the Rock County Historical Society and located on the historical society’s campus.
Hauntings
Rugzie and Goth said their investigations suggest that a woman in white, believed to be the Tallmans’ daughter Gussie, haunts the historic home. She has been seen near her room, shadows have been seen in doorways, and wafts of perfume have been reported, which Goth said may be tied to the Tallman family’s involvement in the perfume business.
Rock County Historical Society staff say they suspect the sound of the piano being played when no one is around is Gussie, who was a piano player and actually played for Lincoln when he stayed.
Down in the basement there have been reports of a grumpy man who doesn’t like it when people crowd the canning room. Some Rock County Historical Society staff say the man may have been someone who guarded a room where escaped slaves hid. Rugzie said odd footsteps and sounds have also been reported in the servants’ quarters and throughout the house.
Rock County Historical Society Executive Director Tim Maahs said although he is open to the idea of paranormal activity, he has never had such an experience with anything in the house.
Rock County Historical Society Gift Shop Manager Dennis Vershelden said the believes in the paranormal and has seen shadows duck into a room and has heard footsteps. He said he believes that there is something unexplained happening in the house.
“There have been so many sightings from people from every walk of life, which I think just adds credibility to the claims,” he said.
Dan Mezera, a cataloging assistant, said he has both heard and seen things in the house. He said he has seen a women dressed in black walking through the dining room, has seen shadows and once actually felt something graze his arm.
The investigation
Prior to Saturday’s visit by HauntedUS, digital recorders were placed in some of the more “active” spaces, or where more incidents have occurred. Those included Gussie’s room, the servants’ stairwell, the drawing room near the piano, and at the end of a long hallway on the second floor.
On Saturday, the HauntedUS team started its work in the ladies’ parlor on the main floor. Rugzie asked everyone in the room to be silent for a minute to take in the ambient sounds they heard.
Everyone in the room said they heard the background noises of the floors creaking and popping, the door tapping in from the wind, the HVAC kicking on and off. Then, Rugzie started the EVP session, which is a recorder with a sensitive microphone to capture voices or things that cannot be heard with human ears in real time.
A recorder was placed on the table and both Rugzie and Goth introduced everyone in the room and started asking questions to the spirits of the house.
“I’m not here to hurt you or make you leave. We would love to contact you. Would you come forward and tell us your name please?” Rugzie asked out into the space, then waited for about ten seconds for a response to come through.
Then, the group spent the rest of the evening working like this throughout the rooms of the house.
Later that night, Rugzie said while everyone was sitting in the main space of the main floor, he saw a shadow look over the banister of the circle cut out in the ceiling from the second floor.
At another point, the team was spread out on the second floor. Team member Amber Haen was in the back hallway in the servants’ quarters when she said she heard footsteps walking down the back stairs.
The team then moved to the servants’ quarters near the privy, or Victorian toilet. A Gazette reporter standing in the corner near the privy started to smell fresh laundry and everyone came near and agreed they smelled it, too.
Later that night, in the servants’ quarters again, Goth said he was feeling a cold spot. indeed, the spot near him was 10 degrees colder than the other spots in the room.
In that same spot, Rugzie’s flashlight that had been working fine suddenly went out. A little later, it was suddenly working again…and then it wasn’t.
Suspecting that a spirit was toying with it, Rugzie said out loud “if you do that again you can have the flashlight,” and placed it on the stairs. Some time later, the flashlight clicked back on again with no one near it or touching it. Rugzie “gave” the flashlight to the spirit, placing it inside a desk in a hallway in the servants’ quarters.
HauntedUS team members said that during their investigations people hear and feel things all the time. Their aim is to see if they can prove, if a noise was heard and caught on a recording, if it might be something paranormal or was just an unexplained occurrence.
Rugzie said he would love to believe that ghosts exist, but has yet to see any evidence of that. All he can say, he admitted, is that there are things he can’t explain.
Rugzie said the team will now go over the recordings and the footage captured at the Lincoln-Tallman House, catalog anything unexplainable and share that with Rock County Historical Society staff.
Goth will then write the history of the house and post that on the HauntedUS website.
In an interview Saturday with The Gazette, Rugzie said he started the website because he wanted to find a way to catalog the history of potentially haunted locations. He said when he started ghost hunting, he found that the information typically available wasn’t accurate enough to formulate concrete questions and to go into locations with a solid background knowledge.
He said in the future, he would love to partner with haunted locations to raise public awareness and help bring knowledge of the history and stories of each place. Rugzie said he’d also love to start a YouTube channel and add a video component of the history and video of evidence of possible hauntings.
“Spreading the history and ghost stories of these places is the main point of what we do,” Rugziehe said. “The investigation is a secondary function of what we do.”
Rugazi said he has always been interested in the paranormal. He said that his childhood home was older and he and most of his family had things happen to them that they couldn’t explain.
He said that he used to hear his sister knock on the door but when he opened it, she had already run down the hallway, out of sight. He said it was until years later, when his sister told him that she never did any of that, that he realized that their house might have been haunted.
Goth said he was always a skeptic when it came to the paranormal. Then, a friend's mom invited him to go on a ghost investigation to an old Beloit manor and he heard things he couldn’t explain.
“I started to hear what sounded like really distant voices…they were just like chit-chatting,” he said. “Voices were talking over others, and it started to sound like a whole restaurant full of people.”
He said later that night, he and the others heard a loud screeching sound. They thought it was a machine that was reading something that was making the noise and so they took the battery out. But the screeching continued. He and the other investigators realized that the sound was more of a disembodied screaming; they never figured out what might have caused it.
“I left there with a permanent interest in this field of work and trying to experience the unexplained,” Goth said.