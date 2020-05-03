Imagine a courtroom: Judge, jury, attorneys, the public, security staff all wearing masks. Attendees are quizzed and have their temperatures taken at the courthouse entrance. That might be what local courtrooms will look like when they start holding jury trials again, maybe sometime this summer. Courts statewide have postponed jury trials and delayed some other hearings since late March. As they shift back to handling all those cases, it won’t be getting back to normal, said Rock County Chief Judge Daniel Dillon in an interview this week. Rather, it’ll be a new normal. Dillon and Judge John Wood pointed to
The state court system has banned in-person hearings for now, so Rock County judges have taken to the Zoom online conferencing app, with defendants, attorneys and judges appearing in boxes on the same screen from different locations. Walworth County judges are holding hearings via phone conference. The public has been able to “attend” the Rock County hearings on each court’s YouTube channel. Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson, who handles all juvenile cases, has been “appearing” from home. Zoom allows users to add a background, so some judges have added a courtroom image, making it look as if they are on the bench. “It takes a little longer” than an in-person hearing, Haakenson said, because he has to manage the Zoom screen for each hearing. Some people join in by regular phone so their images don’t appear. Haakenson also handles a treatment court designed to keep intoxicated drivers from repeating their mistakes. “You lose that personal connection (in a Zoom conference), and I think treatment court is not as effective, but we’re making contact, so at least we can see folks and talk about what’s going on,” Haakenson said. “It’s what we have, and we’re using it well for what it is.” The courts will return to in-person hearings at some point. Dillon said that could happen as early as June, but it could take longer. At the task force meeting, Maki said jury trials could possibly resume in late summer with precautions in place, but he cautioned that it’s impossible at this point to predict how the COVID-19 situation will evolve. Jury trial precautions would include masks, courtroom air purifiers, health screenings, seating jurors at safe distances in court and their deliberation rooms, hand sanitizer stations and daily cleaning of courtroom surfaces, Maki recommended. Meanwhile, court officials face the prospect of catching up on numerous postponed cases. “We’re going to be hit with a pretty major backlog if we don’t get things rolling,” said Patrick Brummond, La Crosse County courts administrator, in the state task force meeting. “We are all fearful of the backlog of cases we are going to be facing in the fall,” Wood said. Dillon said he is confident Rock County can handle its backlog. He anticipates the judges who don’t usually handle criminal cases—four of the seven judges—will lend a hand on criminal matters. “We fully anticipate we will do what we can to help each other out,” Dillon said. “I have no doubt it’s doable.” The state task force is expected to issue criteria for restarting in-person hearings by the end of May. Then each county’s circuit court will adapt those criteria for local courthouses. Wood said Rock County administration, health department, sheriff’s office and courts are already working on changes they will need to make. “We’re trying to get ahead of the curve and at least do some advance planning so we are ready to hit the ground running as soon as the state task force recommendations come out.”
Dillon and Judge John Wood pointed to a state courts task force that met earlier in the week in which Dr. Dennis Maki, professor emeritus at UW Medical School, recommended surgical masks—not cloth masks—and maybe gloves for court hearings to ward off COVID-19 infection.
The state court system has banned in-person hearings for now, so Rock County judges have taken to the Zoom online conferencing app, with defendants, attorneys and judges appearing in boxes on the same screen from different locations.
Walworth County judges are holding hearings via phone conference.
The public has been able to “attend” the Rock County hearings on each court’s YouTube channel.
Rock County Judge Michael Haakenson, who handles all juvenile cases, has been “appearing” from home.
Zoom allows users to add a background, so some judges have added a courtroom image, making it look as if they are on the bench.
“It takes a little longer” than an in-person hearing, Haakenson said, because he has to manage the Zoom screen for each hearing. Some people join in by regular phone so their images don’t appear.
Haakenson also handles a treatment court designed to keep intoxicated drivers from repeating their mistakes.
“You lose that personal connection (in a Zoom conference), and I think treatment court is not as effective, but we’re making contact, so at least we can see folks and talk about what’s going on,” Haakenson said. “It’s what we have, and we’re using it well for what it is.”
The courts will return to in-person hearings at some point. Dillon said that could happen as early as June, but it could take longer.
At the task force meeting, Maki said jury trials could possibly resume in late summer with precautions in place, but he cautioned that it’s impossible at this point to predict how the COVID-19 situation will evolve.
Jury trial precautions would include masks, courtroom air purifiers, health screenings, seating jurors at safe distances in court and their deliberation rooms, hand sanitizer stations and daily cleaning of courtroom surfaces, Maki recommended.
Meanwhile, court officials face the prospect of catching up on numerous postponed cases.
“We’re going to be hit with a pretty major backlog if we don’t get things rolling,” said Patrick Brummond, La Crosse County courts administrator, in the state task force meeting.
“We are all fearful of the backlog of cases we are going to be facing in the fall,” Wood said.
Dillon said he is confident Rock County can handle its backlog. He anticipates the judges who don’t usually handle criminal cases—four of the seven judges—will lend a hand on criminal matters.
“We fully anticipate we will do what we can to help each other out,” Dillon said. “I have no doubt it’s doable.”
The state task force is expected to issue criteria for restarting in-person hearings by the end of May. Then each county’s circuit court will adapt those criteria for local courthouses.
Wood said Rock County administration, health department, sheriff’s office and courts are already working on changes they will need to make.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve and at least do some advance planning so we are ready to hit the ground running as soon as the state task force recommendations come out.”