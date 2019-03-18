Rep. Bryan Steil is looking for a disabled military veteran to work for his office.

The Janesville Republican said in a news release the person would work full time for two years. The job would involve helping other veterans with government programs as part of a fellowship through the House of Representatives’ Wounded Warrior Program.

To qualify, a veteran must be honorably discharged, released from active duty within the last five years at a pay grade of E-5 or O-3 or below, and have a 20 percent or greater service-connected disability or a Purple Heart.

Those interested should apply online at usajobs.gov and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program.”

The fellowship pays between $38,853 and $51,312 per year.

