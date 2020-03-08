JANESVILLE
A Janesville woman whose car was swamped after water main breaks in November hopes to take further legal action against the city after it denied her liability claim.
Elizabeth Brown said she is not sure what the next step should be, but she hopes to pursue action to recover losses she suffered when her car was totaled by flooding on Black Bridge Road last year.
Brown filed a $13,691 liability claim against the city in December, hoping to recover what she had paid on her 2017 Ford Fusion in the prior two and a half years, according to documents obtained by The Gazette through the Wisconsin open records law.
The city argues it was not liable for the damage because the section of pipe that broke did not have a history of breaking and there was nothing that could have been done to prevent the breaks, according to a memo from Assistant City Attorney Tim Wellnitz.
On Nov. 14, Brown's car was parked overnight on Black Bridge Road.
At about midnight, Brown woke to use the bathroom and saw lights flashing outside. She went to the window and saw her car surrounded by water as deep as the exhaust pipe, she said.
There was nothing she could do to save the car by the time she noticed the situation, Brown said.
A mechanic told Brown the car was totaled because of the water damage, she said.
Brown's insurance and gap coverage compensated for the loss. She went without a car until she could buy a new one, which she said was an "inconvenience."
She said she was disappointed to learn the city would not compensate her for the damage because she believes it was the city's fault.
"I thought it was bull s---," Brown said.
Three water mains broke on Black Bridge Road that night, Craig Thiesenhusen, water utility superintendent, said in an email to Jill Trumpy from the city attorney's office.
The cause of the breaks was undetermined, Thiesenhusen said.
"I was not expecting them to deny it," Brown said.