MADISON
The Wisconsin Troopers’ Association on Thursday released its list of endorsed state Assembly and Senate candidates, which includes several local incumbent lawmakers.
The association has endorsed Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva; Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton; Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit; and Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, in the Assembly.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, is the only local candidate endorsed for the state Senate.
The association picked “candidates who demonstrate support for the men and women of law enforcement and who consistently act to improve public and highway safety,” according to a news release.
“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done as Wisconsin continues to address the opioid epidemic, invest in its statewide police force and prioritize transportation safety,” Ryan Zukowski, association executive director, said in the release. “However, the WTA is confident that these lawmakers understand the issues facing our state and will keep Wisconsin moving forward.”
