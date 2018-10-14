The Nov. 6 elections already are drawing lots of voters.
Janesville City Clerk Dave Godek said he’s seen a lot of absentee voting, and he expects absentee voting to exceed the 2014 midterm election.
“All the clerks are telling me they’re getting a lot more absentee ballots (than two years ago),” said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, speaking for the county’s municipal clerks.
The early interest could presage a big turnout Nov. 6.
But a key to all this voting is voter registration, and a new way of purging voter lists is inserting a question mark into the process.
The state has always purged voter lists. Every two years, officials remove those who hadn’t voted in four years. The assumption is that the purge removes those who had died or moved without re-registering. Those who simply hadn’t voted or had moved had to re-register before voting again.
The last purge of this kind happened in summer 2017. Postcards were sent to voters who were being purged, notifying them to re-register if needed.
Now, there’s a new, additional purge, mandated by a new state law. The purge is conducted by an organization called Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.
ERIC checks a variety of databases to find people who have moved since the last election. If they have moved, they are removed from the voter rolls.
The first ERIC purge was conducted at the end of 2017.
Voters who were purged were sent postcards so they could re-register if needed. Very few did, Tollefson said.
ERIC says the process makes voter lists more accurate.
ERIC checks whether voters have moved to another state. If they have, they could potentially vote in two states, something ERIC seeks to prevent.
Tollefson said she has never heard of a local case of someone committing the crime of voting in two states.
The ERIC purge likely had a hand in the following statistics: As of Wednesday, 82,105 Rock County residents were registered to vote.
At about the same time two years ago, more than 90,000 were registered, Tollefson said.
Tollefson can’t say exactly why registrations are lagging, but she is heartened by a recent surge in registrations.
The number of voter registrations from Sept. 1 through Oct. 10 in 2016 was 903.
The number of registrations in the same period this year: 1,589.
“Everybody said they’re getting tons of registrations online,” Tollefson said Wednesday after a meeting of municipal clerks.
Registration as well as absentee voting can now be done online through the state’s voter portal, myvote.wi.gov.
Online registration ends Wednesday, but there’s plenty of time to register at municipal clerks’ offices. That continues through Friday, Nov. 2.
And people can register on Election Day.
More than 7,000 Rock County residents registered on Election Day 2016, Tollefson said.
Still, will the ERIC purge have an effect on the number of voters Nov. 6? Tollefson is not concerned, but ERIC was involved in a near-snafu in Rock County.
ERIC sends its postcards to street addresses, but in Footville, everyone uses a post office box, Tollefson said. So the postcards were delivered to the Footville village clerk.
To fix that, Tollefson sent a list of post office box addresses to the clerk, who made labels and re-sent the postcards.
Tollefson, the former clerk for the town of Harmony, said she checked the ERIC purge list for the area she knows best. She checked property records, and all of those who had been removed from the Harmony poll list had sold their house, or they were of college age and likely had moved out of their parents’ homes, or were retirees who likely had moved south.
Concerns that the ERIC process might not be perfect led officials to create “supplemental poll lists” of people ERIC purged. The list in Rock County had 5,584 names as of Thursday. The list is updated as people renew their registrations, so some names have been returned to the local poll books since January.
If people come to the polls and find out they aren’t listed in the poll book, poll workers can find their names in the supplemental list, and if they haven’t moved, they will still vote without re-registering.
Tollefson said about 30 Rock County voters in the February and April elections and another 30 in the August primaries found out at the polls they had been removed from their local poll books.
But poll workers checked the supplemental list, and those voters were allowed to vote without having to re-register, Tollefson said.
Tollefson expects this will happen to even more people Nov. 6 because many people vote only in November elections.
In Milwaukee, dozens of voters discovered during the primary election last February that they had been removed from the poll books, even though they had not moved.
Tollefson recalled that she had a booth at the Janesville senior fair before the 2016 elections, and the most common question she got was, “Who do I vote for?”
There was none of that at this year’s senior fair, when the most common questions were, “How do I make sure I’m registered to vote?” and “How do I get an absentee ballot?” Tollefson said.
“That’s a big switch,” and it might be a sign of a voter surge, Tollefson suggested.
But that won’t be known until election night.
“We do have a lot of registrations on Election Day. I just think we’re going to have a lot more this year,” Tollefson said.
Those who wait until Election Day to register have every right to do so, but they might have to wait in line. Registering before Election Day would make their lives easier, Tollefson said, and it’s an easy process.
Tollefson said she has helped people register using the online process, and it took about five minutes.
But in anticipation of an Election Day surge, municipal clerks are hiring extra poll workers, Tollefson said, and some are recruiting high school students, as well.
