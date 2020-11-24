WHITEWATER
A Whitewater woman plans to run for an at-large seat on the city council because she said a longtime member and former president announced he would not run again for his seat.
Lisa Dawsey Smith said in a Nov. 19 news release that she intends seek the seat currently held by Patrick Singer, whose term expires in 2021. Singer has been on the council since about 2007 and was the body’s president for many years.
“Patrick will be missed as he has been a strong representative for the entire community,” she wrote in the release.
Dawsey Smith has lived in Whitewater since 2015 and has been involved with local groups such as Downtown Whitewater Inc., Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce, Whitewater Fourth of July Committee, Whitewater City Market and various municipal committees, according to the release.
“I have strong ties to all parts of the city: our businesses, our student population, our volunteer and civic organizations, and many other members of our community, which has provided an opportunity to appreciate the uniqueness of our community and provides much needed insight necessary to represent the community as an at-large council member,” she wrote.
Her husband, Garrett, is a finance professor at UW-Whitewater. They have two daughters, whom Dawsey Smith home-schools.