WHITEWATER

The city of Whitewater will perform smoke tests in its sewer system next week to look for leaks, cracks or cross connections, according to a city news release.

The sanitary sewer collection system testing will run Monday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 13.

If the testing identifies cracks or damage, crews will know where repairs are needed.

Maxim Technologies, of South Dakota, tested the LiquiSmoke to ensure it complied with standards set by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and it did, according to documents shared by the city.

The tests were for carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and stains/odors.

City officials will notify residents and businesses before the testing, the release states.

The city said customers should add one gallon of water to their drains before the testing. If smoke comes into a home or business, officials advise contacting the nearby smoke-testing crew.

More information, including answers to frequently asked questions and a map, is available online on the city’s website. Questions may be directed to the wastewater utility department, 262-473-0560, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If weather becomes a problem, the city will continue the testing the next week.