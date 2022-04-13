The city of Whitewater appears to have settled a lawsuit over the public bidding process by creating a new policy that addresses any future dredging contracts.
In a closed session at Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed the settlement of a claim filed by the Construction Business Group against the city concerning public construction bidding requirements for a dredging project at Cravath Lake and Trippe Lake that spanned from February to March of this year. After discussion, the council unanimously approved a policy to hold public bidding on any future dredging contracts exceeding $25,000.
The city set a budget of $1.3 million for the project and allowed bids from construction companies to complete the project. But both bids it received last fall were more than $1 million over that estimate, leading to a change of plans that Construction Business Group objected to.
A-1 Excavating Inc. bid $2.49 million, and Michaels Marine bid $3.8 million to complete the project, according to slides acquired from the Nov. 16 city council meeting.
With the council expressing a desire to get a finalized contract before the project’s planned 2022 start, it voted at the Nov. 16 council meeting to allow parks and recreation director Eric Boettcher to negotiate with the lower bidder, A-1 Excavating Inc., on a contract within the $1.3 million budget. The final contract between the city and A-1 came in just under the city’s budget and allowed A-1 to begin work in February.
The dredging of Cravath Lake and Trippe Lake is part of a lake rehabilitation project by the city aimed at improving the quality of the lakes by removing invasive species and clearing spoils from the lake bed. The goal of the project was to clear nearly 81,000 cubic yards of lake bed spoils, of which 70,000 cubic yards were removed, City Manager Cameron Clapper said in an interview.
While the city did hold a public bidding process initially, the council’s decision to switch to negotiations with A-1 rather than hold a second round of bidding, was illegal under the state’s public construction bidding requirements, the Construction Business Group asserted in its suit.
As a result of the vote to change the policy, the lawsuit from the Construction Business Group will be dropped, city attorney Wallace McDonell said at Thursday’s council meeting. After negotiations between the group’s attorney and the city’s attorney, the two sides came to a settlement agreement in which the city would hold a public bidding process for any future dredging projects with an estimated cost exceeding $25,000.
“That lawsuit was filed about a month ago, and there was immediate discussion between the plaintiff’s attorney and myself, and ultimately we entered into a proposed agreement whereby there would be no admission of any liability, wrongdoing or improper conduct by the city,” McDonnell told the council.