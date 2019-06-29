WHITEWATER

Whitewater is looking for applicants to fill a city council seat that has been held by UW-Whitewater students who left the city after graduation.

Jimmy Schulgit recently graduated and left his District 2 seat, which he had held for almost two years. He started out by finishing the term formerly held by James Langnes III, who also graduated from UW-W.

Schulgit, who studied Spanish and biology, said he plans to attend medical school.

The seat will be up for election April 7, 2020. The candidate who earns the appointment will serve until at least April 21, 2020, unless that person chooses to run for the seat and wins.

Whitewater is accepting applications until 4:30 p.m. July 30. Applications should be sent to City Clerk Michele Smith at P.O. Box 178, Whitewater, WI 53190. Her email is msmith@whitewater-wi.gov and her phone number is 262-473-0102.

The application form is available on the city website.

The council will consider applicants at its Aug. 6 meeting.