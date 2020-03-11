WHITEWATER
Construction of Whitewater’s new Cravath Lakefront Park Amphitheater has begun, and the city is asking the public for help funding the project, according to a news release Wednesday.
The city believes the project will cost $338,000, but the city has received $80,000 in donations from the Frawley family and the Whitewater Rotary Club, according to the release.
In recognizing the $50,000 contribution from the Frawley family, the city said the amphitheater will be named in their honor.
"This community-centric project provided us with a great opportunity to thank the Whitewater Community for their loyalty and patronage over the past 72 years," Mike Frawley, whose family name will be displayed on stage, said in the release.
Those interested in donating to the amphitheater project can do so online with the Whitewater Community Foundation at whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate.
The goal is to raise $50,000, according to the community foundation website.
“This new amphitheater should truly enhance existing events and music, and we couldn’t be happier to see it move forward,” Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher said in the release.