WHITEWATER

Whitewater is adding three outdoor warning sirens and testing them this week to provide overlapping coverage to its “existing aging siren system,” city officials announced Monday.

The city’s goal is to replace the existing system without losing coverage, according to a news release.

The three sirens will be at Coburn Hill, near the corner of Florence and Tratt streets, and on the Burr Oak Trail near Fremont Road, the release states.

Emergency Communication Services will install the sirens. During testing, the sirens will go off for about 10 to 15 seconds, according to the release.

The new sirens have battery backup if/when the city loses power. The older sirens will stay functional until “they are no longer economical to maintain,” the release states.

Whitewater’s emergency management coordinator, Todd Lindert, said in the release that the sirens are designed only to alert people who are outside.

“When a siren is sounded, it means that something life-threatening is happening and you should go indoors and get more information,” Lindert said in the release.

The Whitewater Office of Emergency Management recommends using a National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) Emergency Weather Alert Radio for indoor use, the release states.

Those with questions can contact Lindert at 262-473-0570 or TLindert@whitewater-wi.gov.