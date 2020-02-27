ELKHORN
Walworth County has won a financial reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 17th consecutive year.
The county won the recognition—the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting—for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2018, according to a news release issued this week.
The awards program began in 1945 and evaluates municipalities’ annual financial reports, the release states. The review examines 17 categories and hundreds of evaluation criteria.
Walworth County Finance Director Jessica Conley thanked county staff for promoting “strong financial management.”
“Without them, this prestigious award would not be possible,” she said in the release. “Finance staff work diligently with the elected officials and departmental staff as well as the County’s auditors to continue to meet the growing and ever-changing standards in financial reporting.”