The current sheriff of Walworth County and a former sheriff are among those endorsing Brian Hagedorn for Wisconsin Supreme Court, according to a Hagedorn news release.

Sheriff Kurt Picknell and former sheriff Dave Graves are among 38 current and former Wisconsin sheriffs on the endorsements list.

Hagedorn, considered a conservative, faces Lisa Neubauer, considered a liberal, in the nonpartisan April 2 election.

Picknell and Graves ran for office as Republicans.