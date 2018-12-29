A Walworth County attorney who is the Bloomfield municipal judge has been stripped of his legal license for nine months after he continued practicing law with a suspended license in 2016, according to an opinion published Friday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
David Schiltz, the town and village of Bloomfield municipal court judge, first had his legal license suspended in 2016 after failing to comply with mandatory continuing legal education reporting, according to court documents.
Schiltz continued representing private clients and the town of Linn during that time, however, and did not inform those clients of his license suspension, according to documents.
An attorney with the Office of Lawyer Regulation argued that Schiltz’s license be suspended for 18 months, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court instead barred Schiltz from practicing law for nine months.
The court also ruled that Schiltz pay $3,305 in restitution and $4,705 in court proceedings. Schiltz also is required to attend 25 hours of continuing legal education courses.
Susan Bernstein, a village of Bloomfield board member, told The Gazette on Friday that Schiltz is still the municipal judge for the town and village. His seat on the bench is up in April, Bernstein said, and she believes he is seeking re-election.
Municipal judges do not have to be licensed attorneys in Wisconsin.
In April, Schiltz pleaded guilty in Walworth County Court to practicing law without a license, a misdemeanor, and was fined $100.
Schiltz was sued in November 2016 after he failed to provide the proceeds from a real estate sale to the personal representative of an estate, according to the Supreme Court opinion. A Walworth County Court judge issued a default judgment against Schiltz for $55,875 in the case in April 2017.
Schiltz was again sued in November by a couple who accused him of legal malpractice during the proceedings on a foreclosure, according to court documents.
In July 2016, a client of Schiltz filed a grievance against him with the Office of Lawyer Regulation claiming he did not properly communicate with the estate and casualty recovery section of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, according to the opinion.
Schiltz was first admitted to practice law in Wisconsin in 1987, according to court documents, and he had no disciplinary history prior to these complaints.
Schiltz practiced law in Lake Geneva at Schiltz Law Office, 803 W Main St.
