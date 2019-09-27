ELKHORN

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services will move to its newly constructed building Dec. 7, county officials announced Friday.

The department is planning an open house for the 77,500-square-foot facility, 1910 County NN, in early 2020, according to a news release.

The new home for the department, “unlike the current building,” as the release puts it, will be more accessible. It includes exam rooms, meeting spaces, a resource library, water lab and a conference center.

“The new design will enable us to provide additional services in a modern and inviting setting,” department Director Elizabeth Aldred said in the release.

The county broke ground on the project in August 2018. The price tag was estimated at $14.9 million, The Gazette has reported.

The department last year served 6,224 people through 14 programs, according to the release.

Services the department helps provide include car seat installation, well water testing, benefits counseling for seniors, mental health treatment and foster parent recruitment.

“We’ve created a comfortable, intuitively designed environment that makes it easy for our consumers to access the services that they need,” Kristen Tranel, manager of administrative services, said in the release.