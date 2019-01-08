MADISON
State Assembly Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, announced Tuesday he will serve on six committees during the 2019-20 legislative session.
Vruwink will be the ranking member on two of the six committees, according to a news release.
Ranking members are the top members of the minority party on a committee. They inform members of their party of legislation that comes to their committees and lead policy discussions, according to the release.
The six committees Vruwink will participate in are:
- Rural Development (ranking member).
- International affairs and commerce (ranking member).
- Education.
- Agriculture.
- Tourism.
- Government accountability.
