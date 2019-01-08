Don Vruwink

Don Vruwink

MADISON

State Assembly Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, announced Tuesday he will serve on six committees during the 2019-20 legislative session.

Vruwink will be the ranking member on two of the six committees, according to a news release.

Ranking members are the top members of the minority party on a committee. They inform members of their party of legislation that comes to their committees and lead policy discussions, according to the release.

The six committees Vruwink will participate in are:

  • Rural Development (ranking member).
  • International affairs and commerce (ranking member).
  • Education.
  • Agriculture.
  • Tourism.
  • Government accountability.

