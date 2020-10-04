JANESVILLE
Early indications are that more Rock County residents will vote in the upcoming elections than ever before.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said about 76,000 people voted in the last presidential election in 2016, but the record is 81,509, in 2012.
“I think we’re going to be over that," she said.
Tollefson gets the feeling 2020 will be a record because of all the questions her office is getting from voters. She said she’s making sure she has enough ballots to handle a record turnout
“There’s a lot more people engaged in this election than I think there were in 2016,” Tollefson said.
Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek also thinks a record is possible. His data, going back to 2000, shows the city’s highest turnout was 32,605, also in 2012.
That was the year of the June 5 gubernatorial recall election, Godek noted. A lot of people registered to vote in June and were primed for the November vote.
About 29,000 Janesville residents voted in the 2016 presidential election.
The record turnout could come despite coronavirus fears, which are prompting many voters to order absentee ballots.
As of Friday, Godek said his office had sent out 14,378 absentee ballots, and 6,500 voters had returned them.
Godek expects about 25,000 residents will bypass the polls and vote absentee, most by mail-in ballots but some using the in-person absentee voting, often called early voting. (See below.)
Countywide, nearly 30,000 absentee ballots had been received as of Thursday, Tollefson said. That compares with a total of 19,500 in 2016. Tollefson expects more than 50,000 by Election Day.
President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes, so the parties have lavished attention on the state this time around.
“So it’s definitely on people’s minds, and people are pretty passionate on both sides of the aisle right now, so I’m expecting it’s going to be around an all-time high,” Godek said.
Godek also is seeing a surge in voter registrations, 2,300 in September alone. He’s not sure, however, if some of those registrations are from people who would have registered on Election Day in the past but must register earlier if they want to vote absentee.
Godek thinks the myvote.wi.gov website, which is fairly new, is encouraging more and more people to do their voting business online.
“Also part of it is the city did a good job of communicating with residents that the earlier you get things done, the better it is for you as a voter, and the easier it is for our staff and poll workers. I think that message has gotten out to the community," Godek said.
In other voting news:
Fewer polling places
With so few people voting on Election Day, Janesville will stick to just four polling places Nov. 3, as it did in the April and August elections. They are the former Sears store at the newly named Uptown Janesville, the Rock County Job Center, City Hall and Hedberg Public Library.
Voters statewide can find their polling place online at myvote.wi.gov or by calling their town, village or city clerk.
The town of Beloit plans to open just one location instead of the usual three, Tollefson said.
One-stop voter shop
The myvote.wi.gov website allows voters to check their registration status, register, see all the races on their ballot, change their address if they have moved, order an absentee ballot, and track the ballot’s progress.
Ballot errors
Godek said the most common absentee-voting mistakes are a failure to include a signature or address of the witness on the ballot envelope.
He encourages voters to include an email address or phone number on their envelopes so his staff can contact them to correct any mistakes. Otherwise, the only option is to contact the voter by mail, so correcting mistakes in time will become impossible by Oct. 29 or 30 without a faster way to communicate, Godek said.
Lack of a signature or address invalidates the ballot.
Early voting
Absentee in-person voting, which gained popularity in the last presidential election, is limited to two weeks before the election It begins Oct. 20 in Janesville.
Voters choosing this option will do so at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.; enter at the door on Wall Street. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except on the last day, Oct. 30, when hours are extended to 5 p.m.
Voters in other municipalities should check with their town, village or city clerk for in-person voting times. Godek expects fewer in-person voters than in 2016.
Godek figures 5,000 to 8,000 residents will vote in person/absentee this year, compared to about 20,000 in 2016.
Poll workers
Godek feels good about having enough poll workers. This has been a concern this year because so many older poll workers are staying home to protect their health.
Godek sent out about 400 letters asking past poll workers if they will be available Nov. 3. He thinks he’ll need about 225, some of whom will work half days. Thirty to 40 of the workers will be assigned to count absentee ballots.
Wisconsin requires absentee ballot envelopes to be opened and the ballots fed into the counting machines on Election Day, so 30 to 40 poll workers will be doing that at Janesville City Hall.
Janesville and Beloit count their absentee ballots at a central location. Other jurisdictions count them at polling places.
Voters urged to get it done
The question of whether late-arriving absentee ballots will be counted after Nov. 3 remains unsettled. It’s possible a recent court ruling will be appealed.
Those who get their ballots in early won’t have to worry about that.