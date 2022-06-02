DARIEN
The Village of Darien’s Plan Commission will consider a new tax-incremental finance district on its southwestern side for a food cold storage facility this month, starting with a public hearing at a special meeting June 2.
Should the village ultimately create TIF District No. 4, NewCold, the company behind the project, could receive up to $38 million in tax incentives for its proposed 11.5-acre, $118 million development on the southeast corner of County Highway X and County Highway C. The incentives from the village would come in reimbursed property taxes as part of a pay-as-you go TIF district, minimizing the village’s financial risk.
NewCold is an international cold storage company that manages fresh and packaged frozen food shipments. It now has three U.S.-based locations in Washington, Idaho and Indiana. It’s looking to build a 131-foot tall, 500,000-square foot facility in Darien that would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round with processes that are automated with the intention of reducing energy usage and using vertical storage to reduce its environmental footprint, the company’s website says.
Previously, NewCold had asked the village for $54 million in tax-incremental financing, including nearly $46 million in developer’s incentives. The reduced incentives come as the village eyes closing the tax district after 15 years, about five years earlier than typical.
Under the proposed deal, NewCold would see its tax burden reduced by about 90% from what it normally would owe the village, amounting to a savings of about $2.8 million a year for 15 years.
According to a report from Minneapolis financial adviser Ehlers, Inc., the remaining 10% would remain in the TIF district until it reaches maturity in 15 years.
Public improvement costs such as roadways and water mains amount to $3.4 million of the proposed TIF funding, according to Ehlers.
The village would also pay Walworth County $2.25 million over 15 years to assist in repairing County X based on the decreased life expectancy of the road from increased semitrailer truck traffic.
The June 2 public hearing before the Plan Commission will start at 7 p.m. Afterward, the commission will vote on whether to recommend approval of the TIF district’s creation to the village board. At its June 20 meeting, the village board is expected to vote on whether to create the TIF district.
On May 16, the Darien Village Board unanimously voted to recommend annexing 137 acres from the town of Darien for the facility. The village board also voted that day to rezone the land and approved a conditional use permit for a building up to 150 feet tall. That’s more than three times as high as the village’s 45-foot limit for other suburban-industrial buildings.
A memo from the company submitted to the village states that the height is necessary to reduce energy and surface area.
All of those votes happened after very little discussion, Darien Village Administrator Lindsey Peterson told The Gazette.
Peterson said that the village is excited about the proposed development, adding that Darien has “struggled” for years to bring new development to the area and to increase its tax base.
The company’s commitment to sustainability through reduced energy usage is a plus, Peterson added, as Darien and Walworth County as a whole is a mostly agricultural area. It would benefit from a facility that strives to reduce food waste and be responsible with its environmental footprint, Peterson said.
“We have the highest tax rate in Walworth County. It’s not something I’m proud to say, but we do—and we know but for the use of this TID, there would be no opportunity for this to occur in the village of Darien,” she said. “We have this opportunity to pay for those infrastructure costs without raising taxes for village residents, which is definitely not something that we want to consider.”
The proposed development has drawn strong opposition from nearby residents, who say they’re concerned about the toll it will take on their properties with trucks coming in and out at all times of the day, as well as the impact of having a building the height of a water tower a few hundred feet from their homes.
Some opposed to the project say they would rather see the facility built on vacant land in the village’s TIF District No. 3, which is closer to Interstate-43 and in an existing industrial park.
Town of Darien resident Riley Dunn, whose farmette borders the NewCold development on three sides, told The Gazette he worries about the effect the development will have on his property and his animals.
Dunn spoke at the May plan commission meeting, saying he felt then that his and his neighbors’ pleas “went in one ear and out the other.”
“You go and you buy a farmette and you got fields surrounding you, and then all of a sudden, ‘Oh, hey, we’re gonna have a 131-foot-tall skyscraper come right behind you,’” he said in May. “We didn’t even have to have the meeting because it almost seemed like they already knew what they’re going to do.”
Peterson told The Gazette that most of the opposition to the project has been mostly based on people’s emotions and lacking in areas where the village needs to do further investigation.
“There’s a lot of concern and we respect that,” she said. “And, you know, change is always scary, and this is a community that doesn’t see change like this kind of project. We want to consider people’s concerns, but we hope that they can also consider how exciting of an opportunity this is for the village.”