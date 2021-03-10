MADISON
The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee plans to hold one of its hearings on the state budget April 9 at UW-Whitewater.
The announcement was made Wednesday, according to a news release from Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, a longtime member of the committee.
Joint Finance plays a key role in the biennial state budget process. After the governor’s budget proposal is released, the committee writes its own version of the budget before the Assembly and Senate vote on the measure.
Republicans control the Legislature, so the Joint Finance budget is expected to be much different from the one proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.
Joint Finance holds hearings to gather public input. Speakers are generally given two minutes to have their say on the 2021-23 budget, according to the news release.
In addition to in-person hearings, the committee will hold a virtual hearing April 28. Speakers must register for the virtual hearing. Registration details will be announced later.
Residents may submit written comments in a portal on the Joint Finance website, www.legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments. Or, write to the committee using this email address: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Other in-person hearings will be April 21 in Rhinelander and April 22 at UW-Stout. The in-person hearings will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with speakers registering on site.