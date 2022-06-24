Janesville will not be losing its city manager to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The university has hired Brenda Jones as its vice chancellor for administrative affairs, interim Chancellor John Chenoweth announced Friday in a release.
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag had been a finalist for the position and toured the campus in May with Jones and two other candidates. The tour included individual public forums with each candidate in front of faculty, staff, students and community members.
The university post oversees operational planning and fiscal decisions.
Freitag, a former U.S. Army colonel, has been the city’s top administrator since 2013, when he filled a vacancy left by former Janesville City Manager Eric Levitt. He has been in that role about twice as long as his predecessor.
Jones has served as vice president for financial affairs for the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design since 2009, according to the release. Previously, she held controller and accounting roles that included educational institutions, accounting firms and city government.
Beginning Aug. 22, she will have oversight over financial planning and business operations, human resources, risk management, capital construction and renovation, as well as safety and police services.
“During the interview process, it was evident that she believes strongly in our mission to provide a high-quality university experience that is accessible to all students," Chenoweth wrote in the release. "She has a track record of strong fiscal management and planning, as well as demonstrated experience implementing innovative strategies to solve problems and adapt to changing circumstances.”
A certified public accountant, Jones holds CPA professional memberships at the state and national level. She received her master’s degree in business administration from UW-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from UW-Oshkosh.
An award-winning professional, Jones has been honored by the Milwaukee Business Journal as CFO of the Year – Higher Education, and was named among the Notable Women in Higher Education by BizTimes Media.
“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit many of the UW campuses, and Whitewater has, by far, always been my favorite,” Jones said. “The passion for this campus that I saw in everyone I met only served to confirm what a special place this really is.”
Jeff Arnold will continue to serve in the vice chancellor role until Jones starts.
“We’re sincerely appreciative that Jeff Arnold returned to UW-Whitewater to serve in an interim capacity," Chenoweth wrote. "His steady and collegial leadership style — combined with his knowledge and expertise in administrative affairs and the UW System as a whole — helped move the entire university forward. I wish him well as he resumes his retirement.”
Paul Ambrose led the university's 10-member search and screening committee. Ambrose is the interim dean of the UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics.
Freitag publicly acknowledged last year that he had applied for a job as city manager of Reno, Nevada, but he indicated that he ultimately was not offered that position.
During a closed-session meeting the week after Freitag was announced as a finalist, the Janesville city council publicly registered a “vote of confidence in support of the city manager, wishing him well” on a motion made by Council President Paul Benson.