WASHINGTON

The 1st Congressional District’s representative, Bryan Steil, will take questions from constituents in a group phone conference starting 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Constituents and members of the news media can join the “town hall” by calling 877-229-8493 at 5:20 p.m. and using the code 118308

Members of the media are asked to refrain from asking questions so Steil can answer as many questions from constituents as possible.

Steil, a Republican from Janesville, hopes to start on time, but the House voting schedule could delay the start time, according to a Steil news release.