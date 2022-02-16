U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is urging the Biden administration and the rest of Congress to permanently deem fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I narcotics.
Steil last week led a roundtable meeting in Racine County to discuss the issue. The synthetic opioid has been designated as a Schedule I narcotic on a temporary basis since 2018, but that is set to end March 11 if no action is taken at the federal level.
Schedule I drugs have no accepted medical use and come with a high potential for abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Substances classified under other schedules have legitimate medical applications or have lower potential for abuse.
In a written statement to The Gazette, Steil said the reality of deaths associated with drugs laced with fentanyl “is shocking” and vowed to work with all levels of government to address the crisis.
“We have far too many deaths in Rock County and across our state and country, particularly as too many victims never know they are even taking it,” the statement read.
Tom Bolan, regional and executive director of the Addiction Medical Solutions treatment facility in Janesville, said fentanyl is found in nearly every drug of abuse among clients seeking addiction treatment. He added clients are oftentimes shocked to learn fentanyl was found in their test results.
According to the latest data from a program he is affiliated with in Milwaukee County, the amount of narcotic-related deaths rose nearly fourfold in 2020 (463 deaths) when compared to 10 years earlier (123 deaths in 2010). Rock County saw a similar jump between its 2010 total of narcotics deaths (eight) and its 2020 total (24, three times more), according to Rock County’s online opioid data dashboard.
In 2021 in Milwaukee County, the total went even higher, to 515 deaths, 477 of which had fentanyl either as the lone substance or in combination with others.
“That speaks to the prevalence” of fentanyl, Bolan said.
While he is not opposed to Steil’s proposal and the legal ramifications a permanent rescheduling of fentanyl would carry with it, Bolan said additional preventive measures are needed.
“I’m always looking at how that is going to translate into helping people survive this addiction and how it’s going to protect folks,” he said. “We’ve seen this again and again that putting legal parameters in place isn’t really a deterrent.”
Bolan suggested funding for various preventive and treatment resources such as distributing more fentanyl testing strips so people can test their “drug of choice” before use to ensure it doesn’t contain fentanyl.
“I think we’re doing what we can, but this is not a problem that’s going to go away,” Bolan said. “It’s going to take a while, and we’re going to lose people, but you have to stay committed.”