UPDATE: Steil's office said the town hall will start at 2:15 p.m. "Due to prolonged Financial Services Committee debate."
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., will participate in a telephone town hall at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Topics Steil will cover include the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, the pandemic's effect on children and the upcoming school year, according to a news release.
Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling 877-229-8493 at 2 p.m. and entering the code 118308 when prompted.
Steil plans to start the call on time, but the release notes the House of Representatives' voting schedule is fluid and can change without advance notice, which could result in a late start time.