JANESVILLE

Janesville police officers will go undercover to spot motorists who fail to stop for pedestrians starting Friday.

The enforcement effort—likely the first of its kind in the city—begins Friday and lasts through Sept. 9, police announced Thursday.

The focus will be on drivers who fail to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and pedestrians who cause safety issues when crossing a road not in a crosswalk, police said.

Sgt. Brian Vaughn said officers in plain clothes will serve as “decoys” when there aren’t enough people crossing the streets to allow police to observe driver behavior.

The news release notes a recent fatal traffic accident Aug. 9, when a man was hit by a car when he was crossing in the 1200 block of North Parker Drive. He was not in a crosswalk. Vaughn knew of no citations issued in that incident.

The city has also received complaints recently of drivers failing to yield to people crossing at certain intersections, Vaughn said.

Uniformed officers will monitor the plain-clothed officers, looking for those who fail to yield or for pedestrians who take unsafe and illegal actions, police said. Police may issue warnings or citations.

A driver failing to yield to a pedestrian faces a $175 fine at a controlled intersection and $326 at an uncontrolled intersection.

A pedestrian who steps in front of a car that has little chance of stopping could be fined $162. Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the hope is to raise public awareness of the problem.

Police will focus on crossings that include:

The middle of the first block of South Main Street near the Olde Towne Mall.

The 300 block of South Main Street near the Hedberg Public Library.

The intersection of Court and River streets.

The bike trail crossing of Beloit Avenue near Dawson Ball Fields.

The intersection of Washington and Greenview avenues.

The release lists the following responsibilities of drivers:

Yield to pedestrians crossing the street within a marked or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection where there are no traffic lights or control signals.

Yield to pedestrians who have started crossing at an intersection or crosswalk on a "walk" signal or a green light, if there is no walk signal.

Yield to pedestrians when crossing a sidewalk or entering an alley or driveway.

Do not pass a vehicle that stops at an intersection or crosswalk to permit a pedestrian or bicyclist to cross the roadway safely.

Pedestrians must:

Yield to drivers when crossing in the middle of a block where there is no crosswalk or “walk” signals.

Not suddenly move into the path of a vehicle that does not have sufficient time to yield.

Walk on the left side of a highway when not walking on a sidewalk.

Note: Bicycles operate under the same laws as other vehicles and should always stay on the right side of the road.

For more information, call Vaughn at 608-373-6050.