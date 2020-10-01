JANESVILLE
The city could begin charging property owners for street repair through a transportation utility as soon as 2022 if the city council and community support it.
The council Wednesday heard a presentation from Jon Cameron of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, one of the companies involved in creating a transportation utility feasibility analysis for the city.
The council did not make any decisions. City Manager Mark Freitag said the council could revisit the idea in 2021, take a deep dive into it and potentially implement the utility in 2022.
A transportation utility would be used to help fund transportation costs—largely street repair and maintenance—similar to how water, sewer and stormwater utilities fund maintenance for those services, Cameron said.
It would do so by charging property owners usage fees based on the number of trips taken by car at each class of property per day.
For example, residential properties account for 237,539 car trips in the city per day, or 31.7% of trips. That is the second-largest percentage after retail properties, which draw 260,264 trips for 34.7%.
A vehicle makes a trip every time it enters or leaves a driveway, and that is the industry standard in determining transportation utilities, Cameron said.
Usage fees differ from taxes in several ways, one being that usage fees aim for a fair and equitable system by charging more to those who use something the most, Cameron said.
In the city’s case, much of the transportation burden would be shifted to retailers that account for the largest percentage of trips in the city, Cameron said.
Council member Doug Marklein said he worries about shifting the burden to retailers because of the blows the economy has taken from the pandemic.
Council member Paul Benson disagreed, saying he thought it was fair considering many big-box retailers cause the most trips and have fared well in the pandemic.
Benson also noted large retailers have, through the state’s dark-store loophole, shifted the tax burden to residential taxpayers for years by challenging their property assessments.
Transportation utilities are relatively new to Wisconsin but are used in other states, mostly in the West, Cameron said.
The town of Buchanan and city of Neenah are the only two communities in Wisconsin to have transportation utilities. The state currently does not have a defined structure for such a utility, but legal experts believe municipalities have the power to create them, Cameron said.
City officials are interested in a transportation utility because the city has grown increasingly dependent on borrowing to cover transportation costs, said Max Gagin, city finance director.
As costs for street maintenance increase, revenue remains largely unchanged because of state-imposed levy caps, limits to state aid and the wheel tax, which is fairly constant, Gagin said.
That forces the city to cover remaining costs by borrowing. Projections show the city likely will fund 70% of its transportation program through borrowing, Cameron said.
Ehlers has presented seven possible scenarios for implementing the utility, including some scenarios with no borrowing, some with a percentage of borrowing, some with no wheel tax and some including a wheel tax.
The city council would have to decide what kind of scenario would be best through study sessions and community engagement forums.
Marklein said he does not think the community would support having a wheel tax and a transportation utility.
Benson said he is excited about the possibility because it could save the community millions in property taxes paid on interest from borrowing for roads.