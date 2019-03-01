JANESVILLE

The new state transportation chief is giving the green light to continued work this spring on the 12-mile, Janesville leg of the Interstate 90/39 expansion project. The move comes after days of uncertainty over whether the project could face being re-bid and delayed at least a year because of projected cost overruns.

Newly appointed State Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson told The Gazette on Friday afternoon he’s opted to sign off on bids for work that was earlier slated to roll out this spring on major portions of earth moving lane work and the I-90/39 expansion through Janesville.

That's even though the project, based on a single bid proposal, likely will cost about 6 to 7 percent more than the state Department of Transportation’s earlier estimates, according to a DOT memo released this week.

On Friday, Thompson told The Gazette that he agrees with a state DOT recommendation that rebidding the project out would risk further cost increases of at least $20 million, and it would spell at least a year delay in a project already slated to take until 2021 to complete.

Thompson said he believes that the project has reached a mid-point stage, and delays now would cause prolonged disruption to motorists and businesses along the I-90/39 corridor who already have been impacted by the project for a few years.

"Once you begin a project like this and you've disrupted business along a corridor, it's important that we get it done and get it done as soon as possible," Thompson said.

Thompson said that based on multiple conversations and cost evaluations he’s had with state DOT officials, he believes the state likely wouldn’t save money by bidding the project out to try to reach a potentially less costly contract.

He said that for the Janesville segment of the project, only one contractor, I-39 Constructors, LLC, a partnership between Janesville-based roadbuilder Rock Road Companies and Black River Falls earth moving contractor Hoffman Construction Company. Five contractors were eligible to bid, but only Rock Road and Hoffman bid, Thompson said.

Thompson believes that rebidding at this point, about a month ahead of the rollout of road construction season, could risk contractors having to pay an increasingly inflated cost for materials.

If the central segment were delayed, the entire project—a 45-mile multilane expansion on the Interstate between Beloit and Madison that’s slated to cost more than $1 billion—would take until 2022 to finish, according to the DOT memo.

On Friday, Thompson said he believes that new Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will support his decision to roll ahead with the previously planned Janesville segment. He indicated Evers likely would reach a decision on whether to give his final sign off within the next week.

Some statewide media outlets presented Friday's decision as a litmus test of how Thompson, newly appointed as the top state transportation official by incoming Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, might fare with some Republican state lawmakers who have the keys to accepting his appointment as Transporation Secretary.

Lawmakers in that past few years have been harshly critical of the DOT and its past leadership for costs on projects they have swollen far beyond earlier projections by the DOT.

The I-90/39 project faced earlier criticism by some lawmakers in the past as having been presented for approval with low-ball cost projections the DOT later had to amend.

Thompson told The Gazette he’sa major project having projected cost overruns of nearly 7 percent "doesn't satisfy me," but he pointed out that road-building material costs have been volatile over the last year, in part because of major demand brought about by infrastructure work linked to the mammoth Foxconn project near Racine.

According to a DOT memo earlier this week that recommended the Janesville project move forward and not be re-bid or delayed, there were about 95 other bid proposals for road projects in 2017 and 2018 that came in more than 10 percent higher than earlier estimates.

Thompson said during the same period, about a dozen such projects came in with bid proposals that were within a range of 6 to 7 percent above previous estimates, a disparity similar to the bid proposal on the Janesville project.

A mammoth, multi-part project like the I-90/39 expansion has some parts bid out when DOT engineers are only "60 to 70 percent" done with designs, Thompson said. That can lead to a margin of error when it comes to costs, he indicated.

Thompson said he wants to press for "more consistent communicaton" between the DOT and a state panel of lawmakers that examine road projects. He believes the panel and the DOT should convene once a year at least to take a hard look at factors that might influence project costs.

Forward Janesville Vice President Dan Cunningham on Friday said he believes Thompson made the right move by green lighting the Janesville project.

“The Janesville area business community applauds the Secretary’s action. He may take some political heat for it, but it was unquestionably the right thing to do,” Cunningham said.

“Putting this project segment out for re-bidding could have delayed the project by as much as a year and added $20 to $40 million to the price tag. We simply can’t afford such a delay.”