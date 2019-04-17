Southbound ramps to and from County N at Interstate 90/39's Exit 147 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will help workers prepare for a traffic shift affecting the portion of the project in Dane County, when traffic will shift onto the northbound side of the Interstate between East Church Road and County AB.

Two lanes will remain open in each direction, separated by a median barrier wall, and the speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph from north of Edgerton to Madison, the news release states.

The closures and lane shifts are weather dependent and subject to change.

Visit the I-90/39 expansion project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, to register for project email updates or follow the I-90/39 Project on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.

