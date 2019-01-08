Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. A few passing clouds and windy this afternoon. High 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.