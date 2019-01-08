TOWN OF BELOIT
The town of Beloit plans to form a committee to review a state board’s decision last month to deny the town’s incorporation petition, the town administrator said Monday night.
The state Incorporation Review Board on Dec. 20 dismissed the town’s petition to incorporate into the village of Riverside, but it recommended town officials submit a new petition that includes less territory.
The review board ultimately determined that the town did not meet four of the six statutory requirements for incorporation.
Interim Town Administrator Gene Wright said he suggested the town form a committee to evaluate the decision.
“I think there’s a lot of issues in there that are easy to overcome,” Wright said. “There’s also some that are little more difficult.”
Wright said Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory informed the town Monday that it must notify the court if it plans to file a new petition by March 15.
Wright said he likely will assemble the committee by the end of the week. It is not yet clear who will be on the committee, he said.
Town officials deliberated about the committee and petition in closed session at the board’s meeting Monday night, he said.
Wright said some portions of the petition “made some assumptions” and the review board interpreted the town’s intentions differently.
The committee will bring multiple options to the board, he said.
“We’re not going to move forward unless we feel the petition is going to be accepted,” Wright said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse