BELOIT

Beloit Town Board members voted unanimously Monday night to halt incorporation efforts for the rest of 2019, ending speculation about the town’s incorporation plans for the time being.

The state Incorporation Review Board denied the town’s first petition to incorporate into the village of Riverside in December. The review board determined the town did not meet four of the six statutory requirements for incorporation.

In its decision, the board wrote that a $25,000 fee would be waived if the town submitted a revised petition by the end of the year.

Beloit Town Chairwoman Diane Greenlee said Monday night another incorporation bid is not financially feasible right now, but she left the door open to another petition in the future.

“We have gone probably as far as we can go at this point,” Greenlee said. “We need to regroup and reassess some of the pros and cons involved.”

Greenlee said the town board wanted to incorporate all of the town, but state statutes prohibit such a move. Part of the town had to be left out of the proposed village, and residents living in the excluded part frequently aired concerns about incorporation.

Greenlee said some residents—mostly living west of Afton Road—have expressed their “voices haven’t been heard.” She said it will be the town’s “ultimate goal” to include the entire town in a new petition if it pursues one.

Beloit Town Administrator Gene Wright said he will contact the state Department of Administration and let it know that the town intends to stop pursuing incorporation for now. Wright said after the meeting that the town board could revisit the issue later.

Wright said Monday pursuing another incorporation bid could cost the town between $50,000 and $100,000 in 2020.

Wright said there were several issues with the town’s first incorporation petition, including boundary agreements with the remnant town and the city of Beloit and the level of services a new village would have provided the town.

Relations between the city and town have been shaky since the town announced its incorporation plans. The city has said it would not discuss a sewer agreement with the town that the two signed in 2008 until the town drops its incorporation bid.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the the agreement is invalid. The agreement allows the town to construct sewage lines on properties that lie within the city’s 208 sewer district, and the lines would hook into the city’s sewage system.

The town completed the lines last year, but only two homes have connected to them, said Joe Rose, town public works director.

Rock County has also opposed the town’s incorporation bid largely because of Alliant Energy’s power plant in the town. One facility already exists there, but Alliant is building a new one. Alliant currently pays the town about $1 million a year for housing the plant, and Rock County gets about $1.7 million.

If the town had incorporated, the new village would have received about $2.9 million a year upon completion of the new plant. The county would have received $1.9 million. Those revenues will be swapped so long as the town does not incorporate.