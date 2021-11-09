The Town of Beloit Plan Commission will review multiple conditional-use permits at its meeting Wednesday, with one permit seeking to modify the property that formerly housed Hanson’s Bar and Grill.
Hanson’sAfter reopening in 2007, Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, closed in July 2021 after the business posted a farewell photo on its Facebook page.
The new conditional-use permit seeks an amendment to the existing permit for the property “for the purpose of a bar and restaurant,” the application states.
No further details were available as of Sunday regarding the plans by agents Rickie Pinnon and Marcus Dunlap on the document submitted to the commission.
Gas stationA request by Harjinder Samra and Faros Mannan are seeking a permit to demolish an existing gas station and mini-mart and replace it with a new 4,683-square-foot building to continue with the development of a larger convenience store and gas station. The property address is not listed on the agenda published by the town of Beloit.
Land divisionJames and Rashelle Graf are requesting the division of about 6 acres of land into two parcels for future development or sale of vacant property located at the ends of Victorian Lane, Marilyn Parkway and Mel Marge Parkway, the agenda states.
All recommendations made by the commission will be sent to the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors for review and possible action Nov. 15.
The plan commission will meet at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Town of Beloit Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
