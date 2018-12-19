JANESVILLE
Three Rock County Court judges whose seats are up for election next year have filed nomination papers with the state to appear on the spring ballot.
Judges Karl Hanson, Branch 1; Derrick Grubb, Branch 2; and Daniel Dillon, Branch 4, as of Tuesday had submitted the necessary paperwork and signatures to run for the bench seats. Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.
None of the sitting judges is opposed as of yet. Each is running for a six-year term, and circuit court judges run as non-partisan candidates.
Dillon was first appointed to the bench by Gov. Tommy Thompson in April 2000 to fill the term of retiring Judge Edwin Dahlberg. Dillon previously practiced law in Janesville for 27 years with the Nowlan & Mouat firm.
Hanson was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in February to replace Judge James Daley, who retired. He previously served as an assistant attorney general in the state Department of Justice and as the elected municipal judge for the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima.
Grubb was appointed by Walker in June to fill the term of Judge Alan Bates, who retired in August. Grubb practiced law in Beloit for 27 years, and he served nine years on the Office of Lawyer Regulation District 12 Committee. He has been a member of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.
Hanson’s nomination papers have been approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Dillon’s and Grubb’s are still pending final approval.
The spring primary is Feb. 19, and the spring election is April 2.
