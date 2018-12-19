JANESVILLE

Three Rock County Court judges whose seats are up for election next year have filed nomination papers with the state to appear on the spring ballot.

Judges Karl Hanson, Branch 1; Derrick Grubb, Branch 2; and Daniel Dillon, Branch 4, as of Tuesday had submitted the necessary paperwork and signatures to run for the bench seats. Nomination papers must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.

None of the sitting judges is opposed as of yet. Each is running for a six-year term, and circuit court judges run as non-partisan candidates.

Dillon was first appointed to the bench by Gov. Tommy Thompson in April 2000 to fill the term of retiring Judge Edwin Dahlberg. Dillon previously practiced law in Janesville for 27 years with the Nowlan & Mouat firm.

Hanson was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in February to replace Judge James Daley, who retired. He previously served as an assistant attorney general in the state Department of Justice and as the elected municipal judge for the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima.

Grubb was appointed by Walker in June to fill the term of Judge Alan Bates, who retired in August. Grubb practiced law in Beloit for 27 years, and he served nine years on the Office of Lawyer Regulation District 12 Committee. He has been a member of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.

Hanson’s nomination papers have been approved by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Dillon’s and Grubb’s are still pending final approval. 

The spring primary is Feb. 19, and the spring election is April 2.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse